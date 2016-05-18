You've found yourself at a familiar crossroads. You're standing in a fast-fashion store looking at the shoe of your dreams, which happens to have a pretty amazing price tag. But, you know how fast-fashion shoes can be: cheaply made, uncomfortable, and as good as garbage after just a few wears. And yet, you're forced to answer the burning question for yourself: They're so cute, but should I get them?



That's where this guide comes in. If you're going to buy fast-fashion footwear, you've got to be smart and strategic about it. Don't fall victim to blister-inducing construction and overpriced kicks with super-cheap materials. Instead, it's time to crack the code on these too-good-to-be-true shoes, and we're showing you how to know when to take the risk and when to walk away.



Click on for our ultimate guide to shopping shoes at your favorite affordable stores, and if you have any suggestions from your own experiences, make sure to sound off in the comments.