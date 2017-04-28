There are a number of ways to take in the panoramic views of a gorgeous destination: grabbing drinks at a rooftop bar if you're feeling fancy, conquering a hiking trail if you're in an adventurous mood, or hitting up the local observation tower if you're just after some plain ol' tourist fun. But there are few things quite as epic as floating over a gorgeous expanse of land in a hot air balloon.
We humans may never know what it's like to fly with our own wings, but riding in these aircrafts is one of the closest experiences available. These balloons are buoyant in the sky and will move according to the direction of the wind. You'll be able to enjoy a bird's eye view of plenty of fabulous landscapes — without feeling any strong wind movement.
The scenery differs wildly depending on where you're taking flight, but one thing's certain: You'll be having the experience of your life. From ancient fortresses to dramatic waterfalls, we've pulled together the ultimate ballooning destinations around the world where you can go up, up, and away.