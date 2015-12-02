If only life were as simple as a holiday-themed board game, and we'd get $200 just for passing through Black Friday. Alas, stocking up on piles of presents for the season is not that simple. And though we've all experienced the initial cheer that comes with sipping hot cocoa during a jaunt through the mall, we also know that those feelings fade — fast. When you're hitting a wall, an empty wallet, and weeks of long lines, instead of turning into the Grinch, it's time to call on the pros to save your Yuletide joy.



To catch a second shopping wind, we've rounded up five services designed to make your life — at least during the month of December — so much easier. And the best part? These can all be accessed from your laptop or phone, giving your worn-down feet a much-needed rest. So whether it's assistance with cutting down your shopping time or learning how to receive the holy grail of alerts (a notification that an item you've been eyeing is discounted), these helpful hacks will take you through the final gifting stretch.