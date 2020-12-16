Digital Gift Cards Are The MVPs (Most Valuable Presents) Of 2020

Anyone who bought anything on the internet within the past eight months has probably come across this general disclaimer: Shipping times may be delayed because of heavy order volume and COVID-19. It’s understandable — delivering packages is terrible during the holidays in general, so sprinkle in a pandemic and Trump going to war with the USPS and you get, for lack of a better word, a shitshow. So, for those of us who do not subscribe to the early-bird lifestyle, digital gift cards are our Most Valuable Presents of 2020.
In this shipping-challenged year, any notion of a gift card being a “lazy” present is banished, abolished, and out the window. Gifting someone a digital shopping spree to their favorite retailer cuts out the overworked middle man and is a surefire way to let a loved one know that you appreciate their existence (remotely). Ahead, we corralled a colorful list of gift cards, subscription boxes, and other instantaneous buys — anything that will help you say, “I love you”/“I miss you” via email.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.