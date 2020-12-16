Digital Gift Cards Are The MVPs (Most Valuable Presents) Of 2020

In this shipping-challenged year, any notion of a gift card being a “lazy” present is banished, abolished, and out the window. Gifting someone a digital shopping spree to their favorite retailer cuts out the overworked middle man and is a surefire way to let a loved one know that you appreciate their existence (remotely). Ahead, we corralled a colorful list of gift cards, subscription boxes, and other instantaneous buys — anything that will help you say, “I love you”/“I miss you” via email.