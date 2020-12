Digital Gift Cards Are The MVPs (Most Valuable Presents) Of 2020

Anyone who bought anything on the internet within the past eight months has probably come across this general disclaimer: Shipping times may be delayed because of heavy order volume and COVID-19. It’s understandable — delivering packages is terrible during the holidays in general, so sprinkle in a pandemic and Trump going to war with the USPS and you get, for lack of a better word, a shitshow. So, for those of us who do not subscribe to the early-bird lifestyle, digital gift cards are our Most Valuable Presents of 2020.