7 Gift Cards To Make You Feel Close Even From Six Feet Apart

In case you missed it, there's a pandemic outside, and traveling to see loved ones is a whole lot harder this year. It also means in-person gift-giving is basically out of the question, especially if you've got older folks or immunosuppressed loved ones. The pandemic, however, will not stop many from gifting this holiday season. While we may be forced to eat Thanksgiving over Zoom and light the Hanukkah candles from afar, not even a pandemic can take away our holiday spirit.
So this year, take the socially distant gifting route and send your loved ones gift cards. Available for everything from booze to blankets, gift cards are both practical and universal. Plus, buying gift cards is as easy as clicking a button and there is exactly zero shipping time. Ahead, our favorite gift cards to give this holiday season.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.