It seems like we've just begun breaking out our light linen frocks, barely there blouses, and leg-baring bottoms, and already we're noticing a few gaps in the warm-weather lineup. Looks like last year got the best of our frayed cutoffs and go-to printed sundresses, which can only mean one thing: time to restock. When it comes to replenishing our arsenal, it's all about finding versatile basics we can mix and match throughout the season. If we can do so without dropping our entire paycheck, even better. So it's a no-brainer that we headed to H&M to suss out its latest collection.
Ahead, find our must-haves from the new line, like cobalt-blue scalloped shorts, a ruffled off-the-shoulder dress, and a whiteout playsuit we can't wait to debut. Follow our lead, and your nothing-to-wear issue will soon be a thing of the past.
