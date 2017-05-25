For a while, we rode the millennial pink train like, well, pretty much every other member of our age demographic. These days, whenever we hear that term, our eyes seem to roll to the back of our heads. Boy, did Pantone call it — the hue wasn't just the color of the year; it started to feel like the color of a generation. Its ubiquity got to be a but much, though, especially when every single brand tried to capitalize on its popularity by building entire marketing campaigns around the blush-y pink hue. And yet, our ennui was instantly suspended when we stumbled upon a a single pair of heels. Millennial pink is still It — so we might as well embrace it.