For a while, we rode the millennial pink train like, well, pretty much every other member of our age demographic. These days, whenever we hear that term, our eyes seem to roll to the back of our heads. Boy, did Pantone call it — the hue wasn't just the color of the year; it started to feel like the color of a generation. Its ubiquity got to be a but much, though, especially when every single brand tried to capitalize on its popularity by building entire marketing campaigns around the blush-y pink hue. And yet, our ennui was instantly suspended when we stumbled upon a a single pair of heels. Millennial pink is still It — so we might as well embrace it.
Advertisement
Enter: these ankle-wrap satin mules from H&M we first spotted on our global editor-in-chief, Christene Barberich. These shoes retail for $49.99, but look like they could be at least $200. (Yes, it's one of those mythical H&M finds.) With a thick, walkable 3-1/4 inch heel and ribbon straps — who doesn't love support that also happens to be aesthetically pleasing? — these mules are so chic, they could very well have been plucked from the shoe department at fashion-crowd favorite boutiques, like 10 Corso Como or Colette. Plus, they've got that ballet-inspired feel that comes with millennial pink territory, but in a non-cheesy way.
No matter how sick we thought we were of seeing — and making fun of — this shade, this under-$50 steal is too good to pass up. (And after seeing it on Barberich, though, the Refinery29 Fashion squad might just buy out the remaining stock.) H&M has been known to put out a shoe that looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests — not just because it's a fast-fashion retailer, but also for its knack of global trend-spotting. And if the reaction at R29 HQ is any indication of how these mules are performing at the retailer, we have a feeling these will have as much sell-out potential as that Forever 21 gem we found just a few weeks back. Conclusion: These affordable brands have really been on their shoe game lately, which means you can be too — without going broke.
So, fine, we'll let you have this one, millennial pink. Excuse us as we make room in our closets.
Advertisement