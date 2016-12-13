So you finally brought out your winter inventory from last year, and — turns out — it wasn't the goldmine you thought it would be. Sure, you found the snowflake pajamas you break out every holiday season, but there were also some casualties in the mix: RIP pilled sweaters and permanently saggy jeans. While the remaining gaps in your cold-weather wardrobe may have you contemplating an early hibernation, we recommend using them as fuel for your next shopping fix. An online, shop-from-the-couch kinda fix, we might add.
For cozy essentials that'll get you through blustery days when you actually have to go outside, start at H&M. Here, we're playing favorites on new arrivals like an oversized hoodie dress, a metallic slip dress, and even a lacy going-out top (hey, you never know). There are plenty of fuzzy turtlenecks and blanket scarves to go around, too. See the 16 items keeping our shopping cart warm, straight ahead.
