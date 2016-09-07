Is H&M Coming To Your School?

When it comes to back to school shopping, or re-building our fall wardrobes, H&M is always top of mind — the brand has good prices for ahead-of-the-curve styles. So much so that each year, when the cold weather months come to a close, the duds you bought from H&M way back in September are still on-trend, making you feel like each dollar you dropped on clothes was a dollar well spent.



And with such a strong school-season showing, it makes sense that H&M is launching a collegiate-inspired clothing line today. On its site, you'll find all things Harvard University — hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants, and hats. The best part? This offshoot is no different than its regular clothes — the items are cool, and come with an affordable price tag (the H&M Harvard sweater costs less than the one you'll find at the bookstore, and you can bet it's more stylish, too).



As excited we are about this launch, we can't help but wonder whose alma mater will be next. Click on to see the Harvard pieces currently for sale, and let us know in the comments below which school you're hoping to see team up with H&M.





