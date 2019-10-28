Maybe you’ve camped out in line overnight with about a hundred strangers, counting down the hours until the doors open (guilty). Or perhaps you’ve shamelessly shoved and elbowed other desperate shoppers to get to the designs you’ve coveted since you saw the lookbook (guilty). Or you’ve set an alarm clock to alert you to the online drop, readying and flexing your “add to cart” reflexes (also guilty).
H&M’s designer collections are iconic for a reason — not only does the retailer tap some of the buzziest, most in-demand labels in the business, but they also feel like true partnerships. Designers are given free rein to expound on their signature design codes and distill them into capsules that feel incredibly authentic. Such is the case with the retailer’s latest collab: Giambattista Valli, the designer whose fanciful runway creations have been likened to cupcakes they’re so pretty. His over-the-top masterpieces made with painstaking detail have graced countless red carpets. And his romantic designs — the ones crafted from tiers of tulle, decorated with intricate floral appliques, and treated with dreamy ombre-like gradients — are the stuff of dreams. Though the same can be said of the exorbitant price tags.
But with this H&M partnership, Valli’s high-fashion designs are finally attainable — and it’s why we're anticipating everything will sell out fast. So what should you be looking out for? Ahead of the November 7 launch (available at 8 a.m. EST in select stores and at 10 a.m. EST on hm.com), we’ve zeroed in on the eight must-have pieces that should top your H&M x Giambattista Valli shopping list before everything’s gone.
