Bet You Never Thought High-Water Pants Would Be Cool

Disguised by many names — kick-flares, cropped pants, ankle-length — the high-water pant isn't just a middle finger to our grandmothers' list of fashion rules, but also a stylistic decision women are consciously making. Somehow, we've become bewitched by a pant silhouette that once represented a lack of understanding of your inseam measurement. Pair a high-water pant with a mule or a loafer and you can practically hear the entire fashion world shudder.