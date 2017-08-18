Bet You Never Thought High-Water Pants Would Be Cool

Disguised by many names — kick-flares, cropped pants, ankle-length — the high-water pant isn't just a middle finger to our grandmothers' list of fashion rules, but also a stylistic decision women are consciously making. Somehow, we've become bewitched by a pant silhouette that once represented a lack of understanding of your inseam measurement. Pair a high-water pant with a mule or a loafer and you can practically hear the entire fashion world shudder.
It's important to note, however, that a high-water pant isn't just any cropped pant; it isn't lumped in with the flattering wide-legged culottes or mid-calf pedal pushers. Rather, there's a particular spot the hemline hits; it's right above the ankle bone, but below the start of your calf. And if you're still bewildered by why we're loving the ankle-skimming pant, here's 12 pairs that'll rope you in.