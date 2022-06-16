This Cooling Hemp Skin-Care Line Is A Hot-Weather Hack

The only complaint I have — and I admit it's a totally subjective one — is the smell of hemp seed oil products is not entirely my cup of tea, although I do know folks who enjoy these unique scents. As a relative newbie to hemp and CBD beauty products, I acknowledge these ingredients are an acquired taste, and they take a bit of getting used to. On the upside, the hemp fragrance is very subtle once the products have been applied — it's not like people around me can smell it. All in all, if you're looking for a way to lighten the load on your skin-care routine for these hot-weather months, consider making a seasonal switch to hemp seed oil products. And ICYMI, use our exclusive 15% off code REFINERY29 for that skin glow-up you so deserve.