For more than 50 years, the Bayou Classic has been a celebration of family, tradition, and culture. When I arrived in New Orleans to experience the historic rivalry between Grambling State University (GSU) and Southern University (SU), a wave of nostalgia washed over me, reminding me of the rich legacy I carry as a proud HBCU graduate of Florida A&M University (FAMU).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This marked my first time attending in more than a decade. As I stepped into the Caesars Superdome, I was overcome by a sea of blue, black, and gold of people proudly rocking their school pride as a badge of honor. This rivalry is much more than a game; it symbolizes how HBCUs have served as safe havens for Black men and women who have been historically excluded from predominantly white spaces. Although I didn't attend either of the rival schools, I was instantly transported to a place of familiarity and comfort that felt like home. That is exactly what the HBCU experience is all about—camaraderie, finding your people, celebrating your culture, and uplifting each other in every capacity.
Just as Issa Rae once said, "I'm rooting for everybody Black," I share similar sentiments when it comes to HBCU culture because I'm rooting for all HBCUs. Some have questioned my love and loyalty, and the answer is quite simple: it extends to the generations that have come before me to create such a communal environment where I am not viewed as a minority, an afterthought, or, in some cases, a token Black person. Most importantly, I am not simply tolerated but I am valued.
Before the Civil War, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania opened its doors, becoming the nation's first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) on February 25, 1837. Today, approximately 99 Historically Black Colleges and Universities exist in the United States, accounting for just 3% of all colleges and universities in the country. These institutions of higher learning were founded to provide educational liberation for those newly freed and formerly enslaved following the Civil War. Before this, Black students were not welcome nor allowed to attend predominantly white institutions (PWIs) and, in my opinion, robbed of educational opportunities that existed only for those who look nothing like me.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
It extends to the generations that have come before me to create an environment where I am not viewed as a minority, an afterthought, or, in some cases, a token Black person.
”
There's no doubt that HBCUs have been the cornerstone of Black higher education producing the likes of media proprietor Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State University), poet and activist Nikki Giovanni (Fisk University), Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris (Howard University), film director and screenwriter Spike Lee (Morehouse College), former mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms (Florida A&M University), rapper Megan thee Stallion (Texas Southern University), and many more.
However, more than 180 years since the inception of HBCUs, many still wonder why these colleges and universities are necessary. As a graduate of FAMU, attending an HBCU gives you the tools to succeed beyond the classroom. The experience is undeniable, the education is incomparable, and the preparation for future success is unmatched. With a unique support system, an empowering environment, and the space to embrace your racial identity, graduates gain more than a degree but also a sense of pride and purpose that fosters Black excellence on a global scale, as illustrated at the annual Bayou Classic.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Coming from a family of HBCU graduates—including alumni of Howard University, Hampton University, Fisk University, and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University my sisters laid the foundation for my love, admiration, and heartfelt appreciation for HBCUs. In my household, attending anywhere other than an HBCU wasn't an option; however, the choice was ours to choose from any of the 99 existing HBCUs. It's also safe to say that growing up, my parents instilled in my three sisters and I early on the value of these illustrious institutions beyond academic achievement.
Others have begun to take notice on a much larger scale as well. Within recent years, major corporations such as Diageo have been willing to champion HBCUs and invest in the future of Black excellence by investing in the next generation, opening doors to opportunities that cultivate leaders and fuel innovation.
"The Bayou Classic is a truly special event that blends the excitement of football with the rich cultural traditions of New Orleans. With Diageo's Show Your HBCU Spirit initiative, it's even more impactful to see a global company support the culture, uplift, and celebrate HBCUs," said New Orleans-bred serial entrepreneur Larry Morrow.
He continued, "From the energy of the tailgates to the vibrant parades, it's not just about the game—it's about the music, the food, the art, and the culture of New Orleans, one big family reunion for so many."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
The Bayou Classic is more than just a football game; it's a cultural phenomenon that transcends the gridiron.
”
However, to fully grasp the Bayou Classic's profound impact on the Black community, one must understand its historical context and its role in cultivating a sense of belonging and pride not just among the GSU and SU community but also among HBCU alums and fans in general. From the thrill of the game to tailgating traditions, the Bayou Classic is deeply rooted in history. The rivalry between these two universities dates back to 1932, but the first game officially called the "Bayou Classic" was held in 1974.
Each year, during Thanksgiving weekend, the festivities kick off the Wednesday before the holiday. Many events take place leading up to the big game, from the fan fest, parade, Greek Step Show, and Battle of the Bands. Although the football game is the major highlight, the collective significance and the intergenerational bond is really what this historical event is all about.
It's truly a family affair, and no one knows this better than a GSU graduate turned corporate executive, Antoine Smith, who met his wife during his tenure at GSU and annually attends the Bayou classic with his family, including his father and this year, 16-year-old daughter, who is currently preparing for her college career.
"We've watered the seed, and she understands what Grambling and HBCUs have meant to us as a family. Whatever decision she makes, she takes that with her." He further emphasized, "My experience at Grambling has shaped every piece of my life. It was huge for me to be able to go to college, and it was Grambling, especially with its long legacy and storied history, that meant everything to me."
It's evident the Bayou Classic is more than just a football game; it's a cultural phenomenon that transcends the gridiron. It reminds us that our history, culture, and future are intertwined. While in attendance, I was reminded that it's also a legacy we must cherish and protect because it embodies a unique feeling only an HBCU experience can provide. And I'm honored and proud to be included in that number.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT