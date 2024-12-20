Coming from a family of HBCU graduates—including alumni of Howard University, Hampton University, Fisk University, and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University my sisters laid the foundation for my love, admiration, and heartfelt appreciation for HBCUs. In my household, attending anywhere other than an HBCU wasn't an option; however, the choice was ours to choose from any of the 99 existing HBCUs. It's also safe to say that growing up, my parents instilled in my three sisters and I early on the value of these illustrious institutions beyond academic achievement.