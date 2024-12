This marked my first time attending in more than a decade. As I stepped into the Caesars Superdome , I was overcome by a sea of blue, black, and gold of people proudly rocking their school pride as a badge of honor. This rivalry is much more than a game; it symbolizes how HBCUs have served as safe havens for Black men and women who have been historically excluded from predominantly white spaces. Although I didn't attend either of the rival schools, I was instantly transported to a place of familiarity and comfort that felt like home. That is exactly what the HBCU experience is all about—camaraderie, finding your people, celebrating your culture, and uplifting each other in every capacity.