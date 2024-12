The boho renaissance isn’t exiting the chat in the coming months — at least, not if luxury labels have anything to say about it. Fringe bags, in particular, are shaping up to be especially in demand amongst the style set. Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director, Linda Cui Zhang is here for it: “Fringe adds movement and a crafty element to classic bag shapes,” she says. The likes of Isabel Marant Michael Kors , and Tory Burch are diving headfirst into the trend, showcasing fringe-heavy creations for spring. These bags are sure to add personality and intrigue to every outfit, in all their free-spirited, funky glory.