Bright Hair Color Is Cool In 2022: It’s All About “French Glossing” & “Frosting”

The style has already started to take off on TikTok, with the hashtag for #haircontouring amount millions of video tutorials — and it's easy to see why. Not only does this look frame your face nicely, but it is also fairly low-maintenance as you're sectioning off only the front pieces of hair. "To achieve this look simply ask your hairstylist for a lift around your face that's a shade or two lighter than your natural color," offers Smith, adding: "You'll be right on trend."