It's not exactly news that there's some majorly influential style coming out of Seoul right now. From its forward-thinking street style to the immense, fresh talent at the recent Seoul Fashion Week, the whole world seems to be simultaneously taking notice.
What is somewhat unexpected, however, is to come across a South Korea-based boutique that both epitomizes Seoul's take-lead position on the forefront of fashion and is an affordable option for the global community. But, lo and behold: Grey Comma. Showcasing a smart, minimalist take on style and keen attention to detail, the team at Grey Comma stocks independent designers all based in Seoul. Which is important, because boutiques like these are key to nurturing local talent and offering it to a universal audience eager for something new, unique, and not mass-produced. Click through to find pieces from 12 need-to-know Seoul designers and labels, and make sure to bookmark the site for all those future lunch-break e-shopping trips around the world.