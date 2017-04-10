Story from Weddings

You Could Be Saving SO Much Money With This Wedding Trend

Venus Wong
Perhaps because Pantone has coined it Color of the Year, "greenery" is having a major moment in the wedding industry. Instead of blooming bouquets and ornate floral backdrops à la Kimye, more and more couples are opting for verdant assortments of eucalyptus, ferns, and various herbs to decorate their venues. According to a trends report released by Pinterest, the user search volume for "greenery weddings" on the platform has tripled in 2017.
The reasoning for this shift is a pragmatic one. The national average spending on wedding flowers in 2015 was $2,300, according to a survey by The Knot. This amounts to about 7% of the average total wedding cost. That's quite a sum to spend on something so perishable.
Greenery is a way more inexpensive and durable alternative. The lush and leafy presentation is incredibly photogenic, too — after all, green has long been considered the most relaxing color for your eyes.
We've pulled together 10 greenery wedding ideas to show you how a touch of nature can factor into different parts of your nuptials. Read on for more inspiring images that will render calla lilies and rose hedges so last year.

