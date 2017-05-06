22 Mother's Day Gifts That Look Like A Million Bucks

With Mother's Day right around the corner, we're ready to beat writer's gifter's block once and for all. After scouring the internet for hours (seriously, you can get lost in pages of pajamas and earrings and coin purses for hours), we came up with 22 presents that look like a million bucks (even if they don't cost that). Ahead, you'll find items big and small, affordable and, well, a bit more expensive, but all just as style-minded. Because every mama deserves something silky smooth, extra-cozy, or totally blinged-out on her big day — and who better to give that to her than her favorite child. (Wink, wink.)