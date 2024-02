Where we used to see fingers weighed down by dozens of tiny, stackable rings, we're now more accustomed to a carefully curated selection of heirloom-style pieces — one of which being the beloved signet rings . Pinky rings were once used as a stamp of sorts, designed with your family crest, signature or monogrammed initials embedded on the front. Now, long since the Medieval Ages when this ring style was first designed, signet rings are worn more for their looks than anything else.