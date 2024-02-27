Where we used to see fingers weighed down by dozens of tiny, stackable rings, we're now more accustomed to a carefully curated selection of heirloom-style pieces — one of which being the beloved signet rings. Pinky rings were once used as a stamp of sorts, designed with your family crest, signature or monogrammed initials embedded on the front. Now, long since the Medieval Ages when this ring style was first designed, signet rings are worn more for their looks than anything else.
In particular, since Netflix’s One Day premiered earlier this month, signet rings have been everywhere. Why? Because the dreamy, sad-eyed Dex (played by Leo Woodall from The White Lotus) is rarely seen without one on his pinky finger — which makes sense given that the limited show is largely set in the ’90s, and the posh romantic lead knows about trends and status.
Dex’s go-to signet ring is silver, but, personally, we’re more drawn to a classic gold. So whether you go old school and don it on your littlest finger or modernize it with a bigger style, we're making it easy to get ahead of this season's biggest jewelry trend. Take a look at the signet rings ahead and get yours before they're all sold out.
