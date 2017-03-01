This 3-Step Glossy Eye Was Made For Risk-Takers

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Gloss is back. But this time, it couldn't be further from the sticky finishes of the '90s. For the past few seasons, we've seen models strut down the runway with lacquered lips and lids and this year we're finally ready to work it into our routine. In the video above, we gave glossy lids a fresh new spin by pairing it with another huge trend: red shadow. The best part? The look takes less than 5 minutes to recreate.
Step 1. Apply a deep, matte red eyeshadow over your entire lid using a dense eyeshadow brush.
Step 2. Pat a brighter red shadow on the center of your lid. Tip: Make sure to blend the edges of the color to avoid any harsh lines.
Step 3. Gently tap some eye gloss or clear lip gloss (we love this one) onto your lids with a flat eyeshadow brush or a clean ring finger. Be sure to pat (don't rub!) the gloss onto your lids to avoid disturbing your eyeshadow.
