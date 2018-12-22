These Grown-Up Glitter Eyeliners Are All You Need For Spring

The best way to get through Mercury retrograde, tax season, and not being at Coachella to shout along to "Thank You, Next" live? For us, it's not a glass of wine and a face mask (even though that helps a little), but high-sparkle makeup. To satisfy our creative side, nothing bumps up a standard makeup look better than densely-packed glitter — and nothing gives us the look faster than a quick swipe of eyeliner.
The only hitch? There are a surprisingly limited pool of brands who are kicking out the shiny stuff in shades and formulas suitable for grownups. Because we aren't looking for the saccharine hues developed for kids and costuming (and in formulas that literally get everywhere), we've rounded up the best glitter eyeliners that stay in place, shift color in the light, and make your party vibe pop — no bottles required.
