These Grown-Up Glitter Eyeliners Are All You Need For Spring

The best way to get through Mercury retrograde, tax season, and not being at Coachella to shout along to "Thank You, Next" live? For us, it's not a glass of wine and a face mask (even though that helps a little), but high-sparkle makeup . To satisfy our creative side, nothing bumps up a standard makeup look better than densely-packed glitter — and nothing gives us the look faster than a quick swipe of eyeliner