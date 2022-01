When it comes to falsies , I'll admit that for years I sat the trend out — as a beauty accessory, they felt a little too glammy and high-may for the more natural, modern approach that I prefer when making up my face. That was, until more recently, when more sophisticated, bespoke styles in a variety of lengths (and hair colors!) entered the fold. Another niche within the false-lash world that's been confidently picking up steam over the past few years: Magnetic lashes The idea behind magnetic lashes is that in lieu of glue, teeny-tiny magnets sandwich your natural lashes to bind two bands of falsies together. Other types of magnetic lash technology use magnetic liquid eyeliner (applied as you normally would to the upper lash line) to create a surface onto which a strip or cluster of magnetic lashes can grip to. It's pretty nifty stuff. Glamnetic specializes in the latter and offers a veritable library of lash styles ranging from subtle to traffic-stopping.Thanks to my lash-endowed parents, I have naturally long, dark lashes that usually require a bit of mascara and not much else. That said, I myself have discovered the joy of false lashes , especially in an above-the-mask world. There's nothing like a little eyelid boost to make me feel more glam and put-together. With that in mind, I gravitated towards three shorter-length Glamnetic styles: Livin' Honey , and (shocker, for this September-born writer) Virgo . The “my-lashes-but-better” look is very much my style, and these definitely fit the bill while offering a hint of drama.