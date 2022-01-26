Since this was my first time trying magnetic lashes, I kind of expected it to not work. To my surprise and delight, they gripped right on without a hitch. Since falsies are very hard to nail on the first go, a little adjusting is totally normal — and magnetic lashes make this step super easy. Once applied, you can easily remove or nudge them along your lash line without having to start from scratch. Honestly, it's a total game-changer — and the best thing about magnetic lashes, IMO. Since the ends of the lashes can have the tendency to curl up, Glamnetic includes magnetic anchors (which look like an individual lash with a magnetized base) to sandwich the lash at each end.