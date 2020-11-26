I Tried The Best Fake Lashes For Beginners — & This Is My Honest Opinion

Applying fake eyelashes looks so easy when someone else does it, but I've always ended up with DUO Glue stuck to my fingers and half a lash strip clinging on for dear life. Is it just me, or is there a special kind of stress in estimating how hard you can pull on a lash to free it from its plastic casing? And why is it so difficult to seamlessly blend individuals with your natural hairs?
I feel like I'm always in the company of long lashes, and I'm tired of sitting outside the club without so much as a drink passed to me. So, I took matters into my own hands and set out to find the best lashes for beginners. In the process, I learned a lot about myself — and my skin allergies — but emerged with a new appreciation for a well-made strip. From metallic to pre-glued, check out how the six contestants stacked up, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.