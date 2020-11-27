I Tried The Best Fake Lashes For Beginners — & This Is My Honest Opinion

Applying fake eyelashes looks so easy when someone else does it, but I've always ended up with glue stuck to my fingers and half a lash strip clinging on for dear life. Is it just me, or is there a special kind of stress in estimating how hard you can pull on a lash to free it from its plastic casing? And why is it so difficult to seamlessly blend individuals with your natural hairs?
I feel like I'm always in the company of long lashes, and I'm tired of sitting outside the club without so much as a drink passed to me. So, I took matters into my own hands and set out to find the best lashes for beginners. In the process, I learned a lot about myself — and my skin allergies — but emerged with a new appreciation for a well-made strip. From metallic to pre-glued, check out how the six contestants stacked up, ahead.
