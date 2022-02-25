Girlfriend Collective’s Limited Spring Colors Are Sellout-Bound

Inspired by "ethereal powdery pastels and late-day sunset skies," this spring drop features Girlfriend’s best-selling recycled-fiber compressive and woven styles in limited edition hues of Matcha, Lagoon, Droplet, and Snapdragon in sizes ranging from the brand's usual XXS through 6XL. And — cue announcer's voice — that's not all! Added to the existing Girlfriend Collective lineup, as of today, are sweat-wickin', body-contourin', spankin'-new pieces like a ballet-inspired shirred bra, a one-shoulder top and dress, and a "much requested" flare legging. If all this is making your heart race like cardio, you best add your faves to cart ASAP.