Girlfriend Collective’s Limited Spring Colors Are Sellout-Bound

If you're still going strong on your New Year's intention to work out more regularly (or if you need a little encouragement with better gear), it may be time you treat yourself to some fresh, sweat-ready doodads care of Girlfriend Collective , the internet's favorite sustainable activewear brand. As luck would have it, the GFs have just rolled out limited spring colors that are so boi-oi-oing to the eyes that they're bound to sell out (like Girlfriend Collective seasonal drops always do).