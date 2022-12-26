Girlfriend Collective’s Up-To-50%-Off Boxing Day Sale Is A Post-Christmas Miracle

After the holidays, the last thing on your mind is probably shopping. But if you want to spend those gift cards (we know you got some!) as soon as you can and get as much value as possible, Boxing Day sales are the answer. Girlfriend Collective, an R29-reader favorite sustainable althleisure brand, has the ultimate Boxing Day sale. Through January 8, the more you spend, the more you save: Get 50% off all orders of $300+, 40% off orders of $200+, and 30% off all other orders sitewide. Plus, with all $100+ orders, you can get a free gift with purchase — choose from a scrunchie, quarter crew sock, beanie, V-neck tee, or workout dress. And Girlfriend Collective is giving you free shipping when you spend $100 or more. No promo codes are needed to take advantage of this supersale. Just add to cart and see how the $$$ drop way down.
Recycled water bottle fabric has never felt this comfortable! Girlfriend Collective's famous leggings are it. If this is your first time venturing to the brand, we recommend picking one of its absolute best-selling styles of leggings: high-rise compressive, compressive pocket, or luxe.
Whether you're a thong person or brief person, Girlfriend Collective's bodysuits are here to please. Besides, is there anything better than a built-in bra from a brand that specializes in sports bras? We don't think so.
Exercise dresses are all the rage, and Girlfriend Collective is no exception. Made of the same recycled water bottle fabric as its leggings, these dresses aren't just comfortable enough to exercise in; they're also great as a casual outfit.
There's nothing quite like a Girlfriend Collective sports bra. Whether you prefer a compressive for high-impact action (or as a binder alternative) or a comfy halter for lounging, there are more than enough bras to choose from.
