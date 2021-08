Girlfriend Collective’s New Essentials Collection Redefines Athleisure Wear

Lucky for us leggings-as-pants fans , Girlfriend Collective’s latest drop,, consists of soft, sturdy pieces specifically made for working and hanging out. Ideal for low- to medium-impact exercises, the New Essentials unveils brand-new styles in sizes XXS through 6XL. The High Neck Longline Bra, the Compressive Cami Top, and the Barre Unitard all come in the brand's signature compressive fabric. Additionally, the collection includes pieces from the fan-fabric ripstop fabric, including shorts, a windbreaker, and pants. The New Essentials is offered in the brand’s core colors of Ivory, Black, Moss, and Earth, an effortless palette for mixing and matching.