Girlfriend Collective’s New Essentials Collection Redefines Athleisure Wear

Though we love Girlfriend Collective's sustainable apparel for working out, its activewear basics are good for way more than that. Its super flex leggings, sports bras, and workout apparel made from recycled plastic bottles are good-looking enough we've given them the designation of “athleisure." GC pieces are so stylish and quick-drying that we’ll unabashedly keep them on all day, from the studio to the streets.
Lucky for us leggings-as-pants fans, Girlfriend Collective’s latest drop, The New Essentials, consists of soft, sturdy pieces specifically made for working and hanging out. Ideal for low- to medium-impact exercises, the New Essentials unveils brand-new styles in sizes XXS through 6XL. The High Neck Longline Bra, the Compressive Cami Top, and the Barre Unitard all come in the brand's signature compressive fabric. Additionally, the collection includes pieces from the fan-fabric ripstop fabric, including shorts, a windbreaker, and pants. The New Essentials is offered in the brand’s core colors of Ivory, Black, Moss, and Earth, an effortless palette for mixing and matching.
Scroll on to learn more about every style in this collection, available to shop now.
The newest bra to emerge from the Girlfriend family, this style has an additional mesh layer which makes it compressive enough to support boobs throughout activities like spinning and tennis.
It’s a hybrid cami that's both tank and a bra — which means you can wear it like a regular top without any additional support.
You may already be familiar with this existing one-piece style. Now, it’s available in the brand’s core colorways.
This is a shorter-length version of the Scoop Unitard, but with thinner straps and a slight V-neck. It may be called the Barre Unitard, but we have a million other ideas for this wear-with-everything layering piece.
These woven ripstop jackets are perfect for transitional weather. Slightly cropped and with a hood, this jacket is the lightweight outerwear of our dreams.
With a slightly longer silhouette than the Track Jacket, the Peregrine Windbreaker (with a hideable hood) is designed to take on whatever outdoor activity is on your list, from hiking to walking your dog.
This runner's short is already a popular style for Girlfriend Collective fans — and now it’s shoppable in more colorways.
Unlike the Gazelle Short above, the Trail Short has a fluttery cut at the front, a small zip pocket in the back, and built-in compression bike shorts underneath.
Super cute, super flirty, and super supportive, this exercise skort with built-in compression shorts can handle the deepest squats and the chillest of laying-around sessions.
These workout pants sit high on the waist, have a relaxed fit (great for layering leggings or bike shorts underneath), and have zips at the ankles.
This windbreaker is similar to the men's version on the site but has a cuter crop length. Plus, it comes with all the usual functionalities: a half-zip front, zip pockets, adjustable hem, and a hideable hood.
