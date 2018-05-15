I Transformed Myself Into Gina Rodriguez — & This Is What I Looked Like

Although most of the focus on Gina Rodriguez's career has rightfully been about her work, she has also served as a beauty icon for those who grew up seeing very few examples of Latina women in Hollywood. When she accepted her Golden Globe for Jane The Virgin in 2015, it was a win for representation. "Seeing someone that looked like me up on the stage was so empowering," says Carrie, a super-fan who volunteered to transform herself into the star in the video above. "She's just a badass woman who can do everything."
Press play to watch Carrie try on three of the star's best beauty looks — including the silver smoky eye she rocked at the 2012 Latino Film Festival, the undercut she got for her role in Annihilation, and the burgundy lip she wore to this year's SAG Awards. Then let us know who you'd like us to copy next in the comments below.
Advertisement