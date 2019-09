I Transformed Myself Into Gina Rodriguez — & This Is What I Looked Like

Although most of the focus on Gina Rodriguez 's career has rightfully been about her work, she has also served as a beauty icon for those who grew up seeing very few examples of Latina women in Hollywood . When she accepted her Golden Globe for Jane The Virgin in 2015, it was a win for representation. "Seeing someone that looked like me up on the stage was so empowering," says Carrie, a super-fan who volunteered to transform herself into the star in the video above. "She's just a badass woman who can do everything."