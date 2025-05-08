ADVERTISEMENT
Get Your (S)Lick Back explores the connection between our beauty, identity and wellness. Unbothered and Somos editors will teach you how to braid while talking through a breakdown, encourage you to go outside barefaced and bold after a major life change, and more. What are the beauty cheat codes that will help us be more at ease?

Your guide to Black-owned and approved hair and beauty brands curated by Unbothered editors: think the best leave-in conditioners with “good slip” and inclusive makeup brands that actually match dark skin tones. These TRIED & TRUSTED products have been certified as both safe and effective — we’ve done the research for you — for an anxiety-free shopping experience.

S’Able Labs skincare uses the perfect combination of African botanicals and modern science to target hyperpigmentation. The cleanser is gentle but effective for long-term use, my skin is brighter and more even-toned.

CHOSEN BY L’Oréal Blackett
I’ve been glowing ever since I was put on 4.5.6 skin. It's skincare developed and formulated with darker skin tones in mind. And the results have spoken for themselves. The Glow Getter serum is perfect for those wanting to shine on the inside and out.

CHOSEN BY L’Oréal Blackett
I stopped worrying about finding my perfect foundation shade match when I discovered Pat McGrath’s — the Queen of modern makeup — Skin Fetish foundation. It provides an even, medium to full coverage and manages to still look like skin.

CHOSEN BY L’Oréal Blackett
This palette is so much fun! Super pigmented, bold, and beginner-friendly. The shades are incredibly reflective and easy to play with, and it gives range that delivers and upgrades any full glam look.

CHOSEN BY Claire Ateku
Lightweight, buildable, and truly versatile. This balm gives that soft matte finish without ever feeling dry. Perfect for no-makeup makeup days and the color match? Unreal! I also love the way it melts into the skin so easily.

CHOSEN BY Claire Ateku
My forever go-to! Lightweight, beginner-friendly, and gives that juicy, even-skin look both irl and on camera. It’s the ultimate no-makeup makeup tint. If Fenty’s Eaze Drop has zero fans, I’ve officially left the planet, because I’ll never stop riding for her.

CHOSEN BY Claire Ateku
Hydrating, cucumber-infused, and gives that dewy, post-shower makeup glow or go full PM porcelain doll. It’s breathable and buildable without feeling heavy. And extra points for being multipurpose: can also be used as a body spray to give extra glow and dimension. We love a multipurpose product!

CHOSEN BY Claire Ateku
Ever since Beyoncé let us into her wash day routine and revealed her haircare line, I have been hooked on Cécred’s entire product line. If you’re looking for a conditioner that helps simplify the detangling process, nourishes your coils and also smells great, then you’re onto a winner.

CHOSEN BY L’Oréal Blackett
Unrelaxed

Unrelaxed is Unbothered’s campaign calling on beauty brands and retailers to stop selling harmful products targeted at Black women. We're pushing for ingredient transparency, supporting the FDA’s formaldehyde ban, and spotlighting safe, effective Black hair and skincare. No matter the hairstyle you choose, we believe it should be safe. We’re providing education and affirmations as we fight for beauty that protects our health

Unrelaxed is Unbothered’s call to remove harmful beauty products from shelves and protect Black women’s health — because loving your beauty shouldn’t come at a cost.

Hair Me Out

