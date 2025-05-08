Get Your (S)Lick Back explores the connection between our beauty, identity and wellness. Unbothered and Somos editors will teach you how to braid while talking through a breakdown, encourage you to go outside barefaced and bold after a major life change, and more. What are the beauty cheat codes that will help us be more at ease?
Unbothered Tries
Your guide to Black-owned and approved hair and beauty brands curated by Unbothered editors: think the best leave-in conditioners with “good slip” and inclusive makeup brands that actually match dark skin tones. These TRIED & TRUSTED products have been certified as both safe and effective — we’ve done the research for you — for an anxiety-free shopping experience.
S’Able Labs
Qasil Cleanser
4.5.6 Skin
Max Glow-Getter
Pat McGrath
Skin Fetish
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Lightwork V: I Am Palette
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder
Fenty Beauty
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Pat McGrath Labs
Glass 001 Legendary Glow Setting Spray
Cécred’s
Hydrating Conditioner
Unrelaxed
Unrelaxed is Unbothered’s campaign calling on beauty brands and retailers to stop selling harmful products targeted at Black women. We're pushing for ingredient transparency, supporting the FDA’s formaldehyde ban, and spotlighting safe, effective Black hair and skincare. No matter the hairstyle you choose, we believe it should be safe. We’re providing education and affirmations as we fight for beauty that protects our health
Hair Me Out
