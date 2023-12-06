Baby Tate Is Very Blonde, Very Queer, & Very Free

“We actually recorded all five of the music videos in two days,” says Farris of the ideation behind The Sexploration‘s rich, playful visuals. “And we had all the BTS, but we didn't want to put it out in the regular way that people put the footage out because it's not as exciting as how artists did it back in like the 90s or even the early 2000s, when the behind the scenes shots were something that people couldn't get anywhere else. So my team and I thought it would be more exciting and creative and fun [to weave it] in with the music videos like a mockumentary. It was really just part of my idea to create this world, and make sure that The Sexploration is a great experience for the listener and the viewer.”