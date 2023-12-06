Baby Tate Is Very Blonde, Very Queer, & Very Free

It’s no surprise that Farris’ laissez-faire attitude mindset also applies to her career. Farris, who makes sure to call herself a creative before anything else, is a big believer in having fun with her work and not limiting herself in any way. Take risks, push the envelope, evolve, but enjoy
it — it’s a principle that started when she was attending performing arts school as a kid that still follows her to this day, and it's evident in her approach to making music. In a crowded landscape that seems to be producing new artists every minute (we have the TikTok to Spotify pipeline
to thank for that), standing out in the music industry isn’t easy, but from the moment Farris started pursuing her dream in 2015, she’s aspired to do so from her own lane. She doesn’t sound like anyone else — she makes sure of that. From the unique beats she chooses to her elaborate lyricism to her punchy, charismatic delivery down to the wig and nails she chooses to wear in a music video, Farris’ work has always had an element of whimsy to it. And with play as a priority in her art, Farris easily swerves through any lane and makes it her own. Yes, she can rap (songs like “S.H.O. (Sl*t Him Out)”
and “Pedi”
prove that she can rap circles around most), but the Atlanta native is more than comfortable experimenting with other styles of vocal performance, demonstrating her chops as an R&B singer in “What's Love”
and “Do Better.”
Crying-in-the rain ballads, slap-a-bitch tunes, sneaky link soundtracks — Farris does them all, and she does them very well. Who knows? She might venture out even further and dabble in sounds like grunge rock or country soon.