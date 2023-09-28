The “Ethnic Nose Job” Is On The Rise — 3 Black Women Defend Theirs

"I think it's particularly easy to make such comments about women,” she continues. “If plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements were as popular among men, which is gradually happening, I don't think people would react the same way. It often seems like a quick and easy judgment to claim that when a woman alters something about herself, it's because she doesn't love herself. I honestly think that this perception often stems from others projecting their own insecurities onto someone else or perhaps envy because they may not have the courage to make similar changes themselves. I have always been a confident girl, but I have to say I have noticed that I use Facetune less after having surgery."