The “Ethnic Nose Job” Is On The Rise — 3 Black Women Defend Theirs

Historically, broad and wider noses are considered a distinctive feature of Black people and these features have often been stigmatised in Western society . Writer Carly Lewis-Oduntan, looked deeper into broad noses and the politics of Black beauty for Refinery29 last year. In the article she wrote, “Broad noses, particularly Black women's noses, have long been considered unattractive – even masculine” referring to a deplorable and widely-condemned 2011 study published in Psychology Today that attempted to explain why Black women were less attractive than other races. Between the curse of internalised white supremacy to the toxic legacy of colourism, it’s not an overstatement to suggest Black people were taught to hate our features (and aspire for features far removed from our own). And it’s certainly not beyond the scope to suggest that a closer proximity to whiteness (albeit lighter skin or a smaller nose, or looser textured hair) can afford privileges in a world that values and upholds whiteness as an ideal. Over time there has been significant progress in celebrating the beauty of Black features in mainstream culture (when Beyoncé sang the lyrics “I love my negro nose with Jackson 5 nostrils” in the song Formation, it was considered a rallying cry for Black self-love), however, some argue that undergoing a nose job to make the nose appear smaller potentially undermine the hard-fought acceptance of Black features as beautiful in their own right.