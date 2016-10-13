Experience Eurasia Like A Style Queen

With all due respect to Atlanta and Athens, it's time to get that other Georgia on your mind.
Though it's not the most predictable travel destination, the country of Georgia is increasingly drawing tourists to Eurasia, thanks to its resorts along the Black Sea, the culturally thriving capital of Tbilisi, and a landscape that includes lush forests and achingly beautiful mountains. Plus, isn't it refreshing to visit a place where not everyone can brag that they've "been there, done that"?
Anum Bashir, the Middle Eastern style guru behind Desert Mannequin, fell hard for Georgia during a trip this year. While drawn to the country's surprising fashion cred, the influencer found herself captivated by historic monasteries, Old Town Tbilisi, and the gorgeous mountainous countryside. Her other travel essential: the food.
"Eat as much as you can," she says of the famously flavorful dishes on offer.
Top-notch cuisine, sightseeing galore, and miles upon miles of stunning vistas are surely all the temptation you need. Anyone else dying to squeeze in a last-minute vacay? Read on for highlights and tips from Bashir, along with pics from her recent getaway — and start planning your escape, stat.
