5 Brands That Make Shopping For Gender-Neutral Swimwear Easy

The world of swimsuits can be very stressful for nonbinary people, so we decided to lessen the load with expert recommendations from a nonbinary shopping writer themself. But first, one thing needs to be said: There is no set definition for gender-neutral clothing. It can be anything. It's extremely subjective. Super-feminine styles can be gender-neutral; super-masculine can be, too. The androgynous line between both of these aesthetics is blurry and personal.
That said, it's very easy to find "girly" bikinis and one-pieces. The hard part comes when you want to mix in some masculine energy. Whether it's a queer-advertised brand like TomboyX or R29-reader-favorite mass retailer Nordstrom, beachwear androgyny is always possible. Keep scrolling to see five brands worth checking out if you're in the market for gender-neutral swimwear.
Of course, the first place to start your gender-neutral swimwear search is a brand that advertises itself as gender neutral. TomboyX, known for its inclusive underwear, also has stuff for when you're hanging at the beach or lounging by the pool — whether it's compressive tops that are swimming-appropriate or a super-sporty unisuit.
For traditional lingerie brands — ones with a swimsuit section, of course — your best bet for gender-neutral-esque swimwear is bikini bottom shorts and a square-neck bikini top with no padding to give you that less-feminine appeal. These tops from Adore Me not only look cute, but they're also compressive, so you don't have to worry about anything when swimming.
A tried-and-true method is to forget labels entirely and go straight to the men's section. We can always count on Urban Outfitters to deliver the most stylish swim shorts to grace our shopping carts. Whether it's funky patterned ones or classic solid colors, don't hesitate to click on that "male" section — who cares anyway?
A more classic retailer like Nordstrom has so many styles to choose from. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, follow your style-aesthetic instincts — mix and match from the men's and women's sections to create your own swim-ready outfit. From classic swim trunks to high-neck sports bra-style bikini tops, the Nordstrom swimwear world is your oyster.
The same advice can be applied to H&M as Nordstrom; it's just even more affordable. If you don't want to break the bank for comfortable swimwear, choose from non-plunge bikini tops, high-waist shorties, and, of course, classic swim shorts.
