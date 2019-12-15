Just because Gen Z is known for their pro-thrift, anti-consumption ethos doesn’t mean they don’t want a few (not too many!) shiny gifts under the tree just like the rest of us. We asked our friends at Copycatted, a product recommendation community for Gen Z, what’s topping their holiday wishlist (beyond world peace and an end to climate change).
Sustainability, unsurprisingly, is a big trend, with Parade underwear and Reformation swimwear just a few of the more ethically-minded products mentioned. Self-care gifting was also a reoccurring theme; a great option if you’re gifting on a budget ($22 Glow Recipe sleep masks) or...not ($220 Sleeper nightgowns).
So whether you’re stumped about what to give the resident cool teen in your life or are looking to make your own wishlist a little bit cooler, check out what teens across America (and beyond!) want this year.
Casey Lewis is an editor and digital strategist who's obsessed with youth culture, as evidenced by Copycatted, a shopping community for Gen Z, and @thankyouatoosa, her ode to teen magazines.
