My mum was quite good at instilling a good routine when I was young — cleanse, tone, and moisturize. Making sure you do that wherever you are and whatever time it might be. So I've tried to stick with that, with varying degrees of success. I was quite tomboy-ish when I was younger and I did loads of sports. But I do remember also going into my mom's room and it would be like, a cloud of Elnett I would walk into. I remember experimenting with her lipsticks. I made some major beauty mistakes, especially when experimenting as a teenager.