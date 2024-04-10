Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Collaboration Is Made For Transitional Dressing Season

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Cool girl-favorite fashion house Ganni just got even cooler, and we have its spring-ready collaboration with Paloma Elsesser to thank.
Launching on April 17, the American model — who won the Model of the Year award at the 2023 Fashion Awards — has teamed up with the Danish brand for a new collection that blends their styles and is perfect for transitional dressing. Made up of four dresses and three trousers, the line includes knit pants, sleeveless midis with hoods (available in sweater-like and mesh fabrics), and a checkered gray matching set. All of the pieces feature Ganni’s signature butterfly logo and come in EU sizes 32-52 (US sizes 0 -22, according to the brand’s size chart).
“As we continue to embrace diversity and the expression of self through fashion, my collaboration with Ganni represents a powerful step towards a more size-inclusive and empowering future,” Elsesser said in a press release about the collection, which we got a first look at when she walked Ganni’s SS24 Copenhagen Fashion Week show last August. “Our shared vision of inclusivity, but most importantly confidence, introduces our collection that aims to inspire curiosity and self-acceptance.”
“Paloma is a dream girl. Her style is unmatched and she serves as such an inspiration to the industry and women around the world,” Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup added. “I was instantly drawn to her extremely warm character. She has such magnetic energy… Paloma is a true voice of change in an industry that is playing catch up.”
The capsule follows Ganni’s previous collaborations with names like jewelry brand Mejuri, accessories label Ace & Tate, and outerwear staple Barbour. The Ganni x Paloma Elsesser collab will be available to shop on April 17 in stores and online, with prices ranging from $145 to $395.