Instagram Memes For Every Thanksgiving Mood

Ah, Thanksgiving: a holiday known just as well for its signature turkey and gravy as the familial discord it brings to the table.
So this year, after piling mashed potatoes onto your plate, consult the following memes and videos as inspo for navigating tricky holiday scenarios: like, when your grandpa makes you give a toast on the spot and you've had one too many glasses of wine, when your uncle says something racist and/or sexist just as dessert is being served, or when your ex sends you a late night "Happy Thanksgiving" text. (Thank u, next.)
Do like Kim Kardashian to Kourtney and tell your sister she's the "least interesting to look at" in the family photo. I mean, she's blinking, and that's not fair to you!