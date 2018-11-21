The Best Under $12 Bottles Of Wine To Bring To Thanksgiving, According To Experts

If it's your job to bring the wine to this year's Thanksgiving celebration, consider yourself lucky. Yes, choosing a few bottles of wine that will satisfy all the guests at your gathering seems like a daunting task. You'll want options that appeal to many different palettes, compliment a slew of different dishes, and, perhaps most importantly, the bottles should be affordable enough that you'll still have money left over for Black Friday shopping. That's a lot to ask of just a few bottles, but it turns out, wines that tick all those boxes aren't all that hard to find.
To prove it, we asked wine educators, wine directors, and sommeliers for their best Thanksgiving recommendations. Each of their selections is under $12 and will bring a little something special to dinner. If providing the wine wasn't the Thanksgiving responsibility you wanted to get stuck with, ahead you'll find over 15 bottles to help you see that you got one of the better tasks. No cooking, no expensive ingredients, and no sourcing a gluten-free pie for you this year.