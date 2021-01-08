This Gear (Actually) Makes Working Out More Fun

If you're used to hitting the gym or peppering your schedule with SoulCycle classes, making the transition to home workouts may have posed some challenges. Whether you're working on your fitness inside a small space (*raises hand*) or just plain prefer sweating in a group setting, we're right there with you — which is why we've rounded up a fresh batch of home-gym gear that will make working it out in your living room actually fun.
From genuinely chic yoga mats to dumbells that don't look borrowed from your dad's basement, there's a whole world of well-designed and modern workout equipment to spruce up your space. But, since we know it's not just about looks, we've also added in accessories that you might not have found at your local gym. Think weighted jump ropes, mini trampolines, and balance domes that really take things to a whole new level. Ahead, find all the gear that will (actually) make your workouts more fun.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
