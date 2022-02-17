The Free People Shacket That’s Been Restocked 26 (!) Times

When it comes to outerwear trends, one could say 2021 was the year of the shacket — and, apparently, the hybrid garment isn't going anywhere as long as the Y2K aesthetic rages (against the machine) onwards into 2022. Part '90s grunge and part "stole this from my ex" vibe, the shacket is the upper-body layer that works on its own as a slouchy button-up or as a mid-layer for these lingering winter days. And, if you're going to invest in one shacket for the eventual transition into spring, you may as well make it the ultra best-selling FP One Scout Jacket from Free People.
The stats on this unassuming cult fave are astounding: A Free People rep told us the Scout Jacket sold out completely the first day it went live on the site, and since last year, it's been restocked 26 times. It’s pulled in an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars from a total of 230 reviews, including testimonials like, "I just ordered my third one! I love, love this jacket. It’s soft and goes with anything. You can dress it up or dress it down! It’s worth every penny" and "literally my favorite, go-to top! I wear over tshirts with leggings, I layer it over a dress, pair it with jeans, you can seriously dress it up or down. RESTOCK the color Azalea pleaseeeeeee, FP!!!!!!! <333."
What’s in the topper’s secret sauce, you ask? Well, perhaps it's the lived-in raw-hem look or the DIY vibe of the hand-dyed hues. Or maybe it's the allover waffle-y texture or that coveted, insouciant fit, thanks to the dropped back hem. (The Scout Jacket is so oversized that nearly all reviews recommend you size down). All we know is that a perfect storm’s a-brewing. The icing on the cool-girl cake is the effortless Gigi Hadid pairing the laid-back top with sweatpants and a bucket hat, chic-ifying what could be considered a run-of-the-mill WFH outfit. (Though in Hadid's work-from-Italy case, she wore this cozy number straight to the Milan airport last fall.)
I have three of these shirts and I’m waiting for a fourth to get here. Whenever they are dirty, I am lost and uninspired to wear anything else.
aamorrel, freepeople.com reviewer
Right now, the Scout Jacket is currently back in stock and available in 7 colors in limited sizes XS to XL — though it appears that some colors are already on their way to sell-out status again, so hurry and snag your top pick ASAP. Whether you wear this loosely buttoned-up over shorts for spring or pair it with your fave sweatpants for a staying-in weekend, we're confident you'll find myriad ways to style the slouchy layer — but, like, in a way that’s totally casual and understated.
