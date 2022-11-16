Story from Gift Guides

The 20 Best Free People Gifts For The Most Specific Friends On Your List

Vivien Lee
Is your list of people to shop for growing by the second? It's as if one day you have three friends you're planning on gifting loungewear to and then the next day, you're surfing the internet for budget-friendly cashmere picks for your luxe relative. But what do you get for those specific hard-to-shop-for people? No need to fret, as Free People's gift shop is open for business, and the brand has everything from festive home decor to workout gear to pillowy jackets — which our editors reviewed and loved. You can now check off your list with only a click.
Advertisement
To ease you into Free People's never-ending carousel of holiday gifts, we've categorized each section by superlatives. So get going and find the right present for your loved one. It's your choice whether you gift the whole bundle or browse through for your — I mean their — fave. Happy gifting!
DashDividers_1_500x100

For The Christmas Tree-Obsessed

Shop This
Free People
Holiday Lights Ornament Set
$68.00
Free People
FP One | Free People
Seraphina Stocking
$128.00
Free People
Skippy Cotton | Free People
Nutcracker Ornament
$28.00
Free People
Jenna Bee | Free People
Mudcloth Stocking
$78.00
Free People
If they deck the halls with boughs of holly and jazz up their Christmas tree with quirky ornaments, they'll love this holiday decor. There's everything from a playful embroidered ornament with a handmade touch to a shiny color-coordinating set.

For The Yogi In Your Life

Shop This
FP Movement | Free People
Breathe Deeper Crop Tank
$48.00
Free People
FP One | Free People
Colt Thermal
$68.00
Free People
Intimately
Always Cozy Leggings
$30.00
Free People
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
$68.00
Free People
Does it seem like your yoga-loving friend only has a rotation of black activewear? Gift them a new set of colorful workout attire that'll add a pop of color to their wardrobe. And since the weather is chillier, they'll appreciate a snuggly thermal long-sleeve top and cozy knit leggings. For the cherry on top, add a cute oversize quilted gym bag.

For The Celeb Devotee

Shop This
We The Free
Old West Slouchy Jeans
$128.00
Free People
FP Movement
Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover
$128.00
Free People
We The Free | Free People
Bryce Equestrian Boots
$398.00
Free People
FP Beach | Free People
Hailee Sweater Set
$128.00
Free People
Celebrities always have the best street-style looks to grab inspiration from. Luckily, if the person you're gifting is always on top of the latest celeb trends, Free People offers easy access to all the must-have items.
If your friend gravitates toward effortless pieces they can throw on after the gym or for errands, they'll adore the Hit the Slopes Pullovers — the style is one of Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber's favorites. Meanwhile, opt for Selena Gomez's baggy wide-leg jeans or Chanel Iman's equestrian-style boots for the fashion enthusiast in your life. You know they're always looking for new additions. The homebodies will adore Free People's bestselling Hailee Sweater set — Ashley Tisdale and Selena Gomez do.
Advertisement

For The Ultimate Holiday Host

Shop This
Sunhouse Craft | Free People
Walnut Serving Board
$70.00
Free People
Bati | Free People
Bati Martini Shaker Set
$165.00
Free People
Free People
Winterberry Candle
$40.00
Free People
Free People
We're Not Really Strangers Card Game
$25.00
Free People
There's a Monica Geller in every friend group. You know the one who loves playing host, creates the perfect charcuterie board, and has the best-smelling house. While they probably already have an extensive list of dishes to make, it never hurts to add to their party collection with a card game and a new martini shaker. You know to bring that bit of convivial holiday spirit to the party.

For The One Whose Pet Is Their Baby

Shop This
FP x Found My Animal
Pippa Puffer Pet Jacket
$68.00
Free People
The Foggy Dog | Free People
Velvet Lady Bow Collar
$60.00
Free People
Found My Animal
Plaid #2 Bag Pouch
$32.00
Free People
maxbone
Sling Carrier
$88.00
Free People
Who needs presents more than anyone? Your fur babies. It's not fair if you're the only one wearing their best for the holidays or receiving presents.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement