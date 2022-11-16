Is your list of people to shop for growing by the second? It's as if one day you have three friends you're planning on gifting loungewear to and then the next day, you're surfing the internet for budget-friendly cashmere picks for your luxe relative. But what do you get for those specific hard-to-shop-for people? No need to fret, as Free People's gift shop is open for business, and the brand has everything from festive home decor to workout gear to pillowy jackets — which our editors reviewed and loved. You can now check off your list with only a click.
To ease you into Free People's never-ending carousel of holiday gifts, we've categorized each section by superlatives. So get going and find the right present for your loved one. It's your choice whether you gift the whole bundle or browse through for your — I mean their — fave. Happy gifting!
For The Christmas Tree-Obsessed
If they deck the halls with boughs of holly and jazz up their Christmas tree with quirky ornaments, they'll love this holiday decor. There's everything from a playful embroidered ornament with a handmade touch to a shiny color-coordinating set.
For The Yogi In Your Life
Does it seem like your yoga-loving friend only has a rotation of black activewear? Gift them a new set of colorful workout attire that'll add a pop of color to their wardrobe. And since the weather is chillier, they'll appreciate a snuggly thermal long-sleeve top and cozy knit leggings. For the cherry on top, add a cute oversize quilted gym bag.
For The Celeb Devotee
Celebrities always have the best street-style looks to grab inspiration from. Luckily, if the person you're gifting is always on top of the latest celeb trends, Free People offers easy access to all the must-have items.
If your friend gravitates toward effortless pieces they can throw on after the gym or for errands, they'll adore the Hit the Slopes Pullovers — the style is one of Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber's favorites. Meanwhile, opt for Selena Gomez's baggy wide-leg jeans or Chanel Iman's equestrian-style boots for the fashion enthusiast in your life. You know they're always looking for new additions. The homebodies will adore Free People's bestselling Hailee Sweater set — Ashley Tisdale and Selena Gomez do.
For The Ultimate Holiday Host
There's a Monica Geller in every friend group. You know the one who loves playing host, creates the perfect charcuterie board, and has the best-smelling house. While they probably already have an extensive list of dishes to make, it never hurts to add to their party collection with a card game and a new martini shaker. You know to bring that bit of convivial holiday spirit to the party.
For The One Whose Pet Is Their Baby
Who needs presents more than anyone? Your fur babies. It's not fair if you're the only one wearing their best for the holidays or receiving presents.
