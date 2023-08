Receiving a wedding guest invitation with a dress code usually means we run straight to our group chat, frantically asking what everyone is wearing. Wedding guest attire can range from floor-sweeping black tie gowns to knee-length cocktail dresses . Then there are things to consider like the ambiance of the venue, whether it's outdoors or in, and the time of year. If the invite says formal wedding attire, however, you're in luck. It may seem deceptively hard at first, but this popular style is actually quite flexible. Think of "formal" as the perfect medium between black tie and cocktail ensembles. You can wear a variety of lengths and silhouettes and still fall squarely within the guidelines. Still not sure what to wear? Leave your worries with us, as we've picked out only the best formal wedding guest attire for you.