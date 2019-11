Why Your First Heartbreak Hits The Hardest

Although it might seem counterintuitive, reflecting on your relationship can actually help you move on. One 2015 study divided people who had recently gone through breakups into two groups. One completed a series of exercises asking them to talk about the breakup and to look back on the relationship. The other only took an initial and closing survey. After nine weeks, the first group reported less loneliness and emotional disturbance than the second group. They were also more likely to use “I,” rather than “we,” when discussing the past, showing they were now thinking of themselves as individuals, rather than as one-half of a couple.