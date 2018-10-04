What To Say When Your Friend's Going Through Heartbreak

Heartbreak and romantic hopelessness are some of the most universal experiences going. Most of us have been through it at least once, and we all have our own ways of coping (some more effective than others). But that doesn't mean we instinctively know what to say or how to help others in the same boat. In fact, we're pretty useless. "There are plenty of fish in the sea" and "I never liked your ex anyway" are unlikely to cut it, nor is ordering them to download Hinge and "get back out there" ASAP.
As a heartbroken person's friend, it can be tempting to offer up practical, concrete tips for finding someone else and getting their life back on track. But often people just want permission to wallow in their sadness and stay in bed for a few days. Refinery29 asked therapists, relationship counsellors, psychologists and others how to reassure and help someone in the midst of heartbreak.