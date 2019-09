What's The Best Way To Tell Your Friend To Dump Their Partner?

Instead, the best thing you can do is express your concerns about the relationship to your friend, Dr. Ludden suggests: "Let your friend know that you care about their well-being, and then briefly and straightforwardly express the issue regarding their partner." For example, you could say something like, Sounds very frustrating that she isn't there for you when you need her. You deserve better! In other words: Be honest about what you observe, instead of injecting your own opinion. "Before you offer unsolicited advice, honestly consider whether you’re doing this for the other person’s benefit or your own," Dr. Ludden says. If you're trying to get a friend to end their relationship for your own benefit (like, because you want to date your friend or just find their partner boring), that's not fair or helpful.