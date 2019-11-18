I Live in Australia, Make $74K A Year & Spent $344.20 On My Wellness Routine This Week

We’re Polynesian, so my family sings Māori songs, and we do the traditional dances like the Haka as a way of expressing our love for my mum on this special occasion. I can't help but feel as though the world needs more of this — more love, expression, creativity, and vulnerability. Singing and dancing is a beautiful outlet, and I always feel so blessed and connected to my heritage when we sing our songs. We are in a public environment in another country, yet, here we are proudly singing and continuing our cultural traditions. I think many people feel lonely and disconnected a lot of the time. Slowing down to sing songs together and tell stories of our ancestors always reminds me of where I came from and that we are all connected in some way or another.