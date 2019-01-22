Should Your Skin-Care Routine Change With Your Period?

We don't always need a period-tracking app to remind us when ours is on the horizon — sometimes, all it takes is one or two zits popping up on the jawline to tell us everything we need to know.
But it's not just right around your period that the skin shows hormonal changes; you're likely to spot a number of differences throughout the month. A few days before your period begins, you might find that your skin is oilier and more congested overall thanks to excess sebum production, while skin sensitivity is at its highest right in the middle of the month. If that rollercoaster sounds familiar, you might benefit from a cyclical skin-care routine.
Touted by Cult Beauty's Alexia Inge as one of the biggest skin-care trends to watch in 2019, cyclical skin care shines a spotlight on tailoring your morning and evening routine to your hormonal cycle, to keep things like breakouts and sensitivity to a minimum.
As Inge stated in her annual trends prediction, "Hormones have an influence on every single function of the body, affecting everything from weight and sleep to skin clarity." Says Rebecca Booth, MD, a board-certified obstetrician, gynecologist, and cofounder of VENeffect, "Each day of the menstrual cycle is a reflection of different levels of the 'big three' hormones: estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. Not only are we designed to have these levels fluctuate, but their relationship varies each day as well, influencing how we look and feel."
Inge believes that tuning into our hormonal cycles is now influencing the way we shop for skin care. "Female consumers are becoming more acquainted with the rhythms of their body and are now more openly sharing and understanding the physical ups and downs that accompany these fluctuations and imbalances," she says. "This includes seeking out products that can interact with — and even help regulate — cycles."
It makes perfect sense. While your hydrating moisturizer might work well at the beginning of your cycle, when skin tends to be calmer, it could be exacerbating your breakouts or oiliness at other times, which is why it pays to switch up your routine in response. "Getting to grips with what’s going on with your hormones every month can give you a head start on what to use on your skin to keep it looking youthful and clear," says Charlotte Ferguson, a psychotherapist, skin expert, and founder of Disciple Skincare. Ahead, Ferguson explains exactly which ingredients to incorporate into your routine, and which ones might be worth avoiding.
Weeks 1 & 2
"In the first half of your cycle, just after your period has ended, estrogen begins to increase, which means that your skin begins to rebalance itself," Ferguson says. "You might notice your skin gets its glow back and that your hair is strong and glossy. Vitamin C is a great ingredient to incorporate into your routine around this time, as your skin should be clearer and calmer. As well as providing antioxidant protection, vitamin C should boost and extend this radiance. This continues into the second week where you’re most fertile, energy levels are higher, and you tend to feel more positive."
Experts say that vitamin C works best applied as part of a morning skin-care routine, as it fights against all the environmental aggressors (like pollution) we're exposed to during the day.
Ferguson says that this is also the best time to start thinking about preventative skin care, such as vitamin A derivatives like retinol and other retinoids, which are proven to minimize acne, treat hyperpigmentation, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles; this dermatologist go-to is a solid drugstore bet. As always, wearing SPF during the day is a must. "Don’t slack off on good skin care here," Ferguson says. "When skin is at its best, a good routine will only help prolong it."
Week 3
"The third week of your cycle is when estrogen drops and progesterone and testosterone surge," Ferguson says. "Skin tends to become more oily and pores can get clogged and become inflamed. This is the time to start using ingredients like salicylic acid, which removes excess oil, exfoliates deep inside pores, and reduces inflammation. This week is all about prevention, too." This roll-on spot treatment is one of our favorites for a quick fix anytime, anywhere.
"Masks, treatments, and cleansers containing AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) are also great this week, as they'll help get rid of dead skin cells, which, along with excess oil, cause clogged pores," Ferguson says. It might be a good idea to stick to one exfoliating product here, like these super gentle peel pads, so as not to cause irritation and dryness.
Week 4
"Skin can also become more sensitive going into the final week of your cycle, when you have your period," says Ferguson, "so look for skin care that’s simpler, ideally with no fragrance." This completely fragrance-free moisturizer is what we reach for when our skin is on the brink of disaster.
If your skin is dry, it might be worth swapping out any acne-fighting or AHA-infused cleanser for something extra gentle and soothing, like this perennial favorite. If you do have a few breakouts this week, Ferguson suggests sticking with your retinol treatment to minimize acne and hyperpigmentation — but if you experience any irritation, it's time to bring the soothing moisturizer right back into rotation.
