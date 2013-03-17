The too-cool, festival-appropriate cousin of the straw sun hat, fedoras are not for the sartorially meek. So, whether you prefer to pair a wide-brimmed felt topper with a moto jacket for a downtown look or a classic bowler style with a girly, floral shift for a whimsical vibe, we rounded up 10 so-chic menswear-inspired hats that you can rock right now.