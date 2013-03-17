We know floppy, wide-brimmed hats are the official topper of summer and all, but considering it’s barely even spring, we’re going to have to settle for the chic, cold-weather equivalent: the fedora.
The too-cool, festival-appropriate cousin of the straw sun hat, fedoras are not for the sartorially meek. So, whether you prefer to pair a wide-brimmed felt topper with a moto jacket for a downtown look or a classic bowler style with a girly, floral shift for a whimsical vibe, we rounded up 10 so-chic menswear-inspired hats that you can rock right now.