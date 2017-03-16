Skip navigation!
Tomboy Style
Styling Tips
Styling Swaps To Make Your Work Pants Do Overtime
by
Allie Briggs
More from Tomboy Style
Fashion
Supreme's Lacoste Collaboration Is Here — & It's Selling Out Fast
Landon Peoples
Mar 16, 2017
Fashion
You’re Going To Want To Wear Leggings This Way From Now On
Laura Delarato
Dec 22, 2015
Shopping
Kylie Jenner Tries Menswear On For Size
Casey Lewis
Jan 14, 2015
Shopping
These 5 #OOTDs Prove That Pants Season Isn't All That Bad
One of the joys of warm weather is the freedom to waltz around with bare legs. Breezy skirts, cutoffs, and dresses sans tights: We in the Northeast are
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
How 3 It Girls Are Reinventing The Guy-Inspired Look
Yes, we've been seeing athletic, boyish motifs on the runway more than ever, but inspired-by-guys clothing has long been a staple in our wardrobes. From
by
Ashley Mateo
Fashion
Miu Miu Ups The Ante On Quirky Heels Forever
Nothing against a summery sandal, but we sometimes wish the delicacy of the styles was balanced with a little edge. And, clearly, Miu Miu agrees. The
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Going Brogue: Menswear-Inspired Shoes We LOVE
We admit it: Our fifth-grade selves were all, "Boys go to Jupiter to get more stupider." But, now that we've ditched those childhood simplicities (and the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Styling Tips
Peeping Tomboy Style: 5 Looks We Love
Just like how we're into the halftime show and the actual game itself and slowly sipping on a whiskey and throwing back bubbly, we're not big fans of
by
Connie Wang
San Francisco
Meet Tradlands, The New Menswear-Inspired Basics For Women
Always on the lookout for new local designers, I was pretty excited when I discovered Tradlands, a women's shirting company based here in San Francisco.
by
Erin Hagstrom
Shopping
10 Ladylike Billy Reid Pieces That Are
Actually
Borrowed...
As much as we love our minidresses and leg-lengthening stilettos, we have a soft spot for menswear-inspired wares. There's an understated sexiness to a
by
Jada Wong
Shopping
10 Menswear-Inspired Hats That Are Perfectly Cold-Weather Appropr...
We know floppy, wide-brimmed hats are the official topper of summer and all, but considering it’s barely even spring, we’re going to have to settle
by
Lauren Caruso
New York
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Nora Zehetner's Girlish-Tomboy Style
UPDATE:Now that we're checking out for the holidays, all we really want to do is get a little cold-weather outfit inspo. So, Nora, we're lookin' at you,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
5 Outfits To Try: How To Pull Off The Tomboy Look
While our mothers and grandmothers may have considered T-shirts, trousers, and sweatshirts garb for the guys, the line between menswear and womenswear is
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
ASOS Ups the Ante With Boyish-Cool Looks For Fall
Gone are the days of flicking through 50+ pages of floral dresses you don’t need. To make your life easier, ASOS has stepped up its game this season,
by
Alice Tate
Chicago
Lookbook Love: Jennifer Chun's Menswear-Inspired Fall Collection
We'll admit, we're totally thinking about fall fashion. We know, right now we're supposed to be all about patio imbibing and reading Us Weekly on beach
by
Shani Silver
Fashion
Myrtle's New Lookbook Is A Delightful Ode To Tomboy Style
Truth be told, it’s been a long while since the good ol' days of hand-me-down Umbro athletic shorts, backward hats, and scraggly bangs (that frumpy
by
Dana Covit
Entertainment
Celebrate Tomboy Style At Saturday's Release Party
We'll admit it: We tend to get little boy crazy from time to time. And no, we’re not talking about our big fat crush on Ryan Gosling — although, he
by
Jessica Velez
Entertainment
Boy Crazy: We're Crushing On This Tomboy Style Tome!
Confession: We practically live in sailor stripes, rolled-up baggy jeans, and Chelsea boots. The borrowed-from-the-boys look steal our hearts (and
by
Angela Tafoya
Trends
Boy-Crazy! 5 Must-Have Menswear Pieces To Buy (Or Borrow) Now
There's a time and place for flirty, frilly dresses (trust us, we have plenty), but lately, we're in awe of the gutsy girls who can pull off
by
Holly E. Thomas
Los Angeles
Diane Kruger Shows The Boys How To Rock Menswear
Diane Kruger is working her way up to red-carpet royalty, and this German-born blonde bombshell is showing up the girls and the boys on her climb to the
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Three Ways To Dress Up A Vest
There's a new breed of tailored menswear-inspired vests for women that are popping up all over stores for spring 2011. The ultimate in no-frills chic,
by
Preetma Singh
Fashion
Agnes B's Fall 2010 Lookbook Hits The Books
If anyone can take a plain white tee and make it look like something out of a fairy tale, it's the French. They've mastered the art of the perfect outfit
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Trends
Party Girl: The Flirty Tomboy Style of Claudine Longet
In Blake Edwards 1968 film The Party French yé-yé girl and actress of unfortunate notoriety Claudine Longet plays Peter Sellers' demure love interest
by
Sarah Maher
Fashion
Vintage Lacoste Windbreaker
Maybe it's the Olympics coming up, but I'm all about these great old-school windbreaker/track jackets for summer. Maybe it's the Olympics coming up, but
by
Us
